Hezbollah Hit With Second Round of Blitz Attacks as Walkie-Talkies Explode Across Lebanon 

The Iranian-backed terror group has since fired some 20 rockets at northern Israel.

Hezbollah is facing another round of attacks on Wednesday as thousands of personal radios used by the terrorist group have reportedly exploded across Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state news agency is claiming that at least three people have been killed after the hand-held radios detonated across southern Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of the country’s capital, Beirut, Israeli news outlets report. According to sources from Reuters, hundreds have been wounded.

“A number of walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut’s southern suburbs,” a source told The Times of Israel. Hezbollah affiliates have also confirmed that devices had exploded inside two cars in the area.

One of the explosions took place near a funeral being held for several terrorists who were killed during yesterday’s beeper blast. Alleged video footage of the attack is circulating on social media.

Some 20 rockets have since been fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. The Israel Defense Force says that some of the rockets were intercepted and there are no reports of injuries. Hezbollah has claimed credit for the attack.

Wednesday’s blitz comes just one day after thousands of pagers simultaneously exploded in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 8 Hezbollah members and wounding around 2,800. Lebanese security sources are claiming that the handheld radios that exploded today were purchased by Hezbollah alongside the thousands of pagers that detonated on Tuesday.

It is widely believed that Israel carried out the attack, though the Israeli Defense Forces has not commented on the attack. Hezbollah pledged on Tuesday to retaliate against Israel, stoking fears of a larger Middle-East conflict erupting.