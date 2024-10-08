Hezbollah Launches Missile Attack on Tel Aviv as Israel Marks Somber Anniversary

In the final moments of a somber anniversary, marking one year since the October 7 attack on Israel, Hezbollah fired a barrage of missiles onto the city of Tel Aviv.

Officials with the Israeli Defense Forces alleged that the Iran-backed terrorist organization had fired five rockets towards the central region of the country, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Tomorrow marks a year since Hezbollah dragged the region into a multi-front war and began their constant attacks on Israeli civilians,” read a post on the IDF’s account on X. “Less than an hour until October 8, Hezbollah launched several projectiles toward central Israel.”

Israeli forces were able to intercept the missiles and avoid casualties, according to the Post.

The terror group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming it had targeted the Glilot army base between the cities of Tel Aviv and Herzliya.

The Associated Press reported that the Lebanon-based militants had fired more than 170 rockets across the border on Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that military forces would press on with their campaigns. IDF officials said that fighter jets bombarded Hezbollah targets with more than 120 strikes within an hour and that it would be launching operations along Lebanon’s southern coast.

The barrage had capped off several attacks against Israel as somber events of remembrance occurred throughout the country.

Around the same time of day that the attack was launched on the Nova Music Festival, four missiles were launched from Gaza towards the same communities attacked in the region, according to Politico. IDF officials said another five rockets were launched from Kahn Younis in Gaza toward central Israel, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv. Two women suffered minor injuries.

Shortly before a ceremony in a Tel Aviv park organized by relatives of victims and hostages from the October 7 attacks, sirens rang out again as a ballistic missile fire by Houthi rebels in Yemen forced those in attendance to lie face down on the ground for cover.