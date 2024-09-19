The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Hezbollah’s Leader Vows ‘Tough Retribution’ Against Israel Following Pager Explosions

Hassan Nasrallah warns the revenge will happen where Israel ‘expects it and where it does not.’

AP/Hassan Ammar
People watch the speech of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a cafe in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. AP/Hassan Ammar
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is warning Israel will face “tough retribution” after the dramatic detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies that left at least 37 people dead and more than 3,300 injured across Lebanon this week. 

In a speech on Thursday, Nasrallah addressed the attacks that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, saying, “There is no doubt that we have been exposed to a major and severe security and humanitarian blow.”

“The enemy has crossed all red lines and all laws in this attack,” he continued, calling the detonations, which wounded Hezbollah members and civilians,  a “terrorist” attack and an act of war. He also vowed to take revenge on Israel “where it expects it and where it does not.”

As he spoke, Israeli jets broke the sound barrier as they flew over Beirut, causing sonic booms.  Additionally, Israel’s military announced strikes in southern Lebanon that it said were meant to degrade Hezbollah’s “capabilities and infrastructure.”

While making his threats against Israel, Nasrallah did not go into specifics about Hezbollah’s planned “retribution.” However, he vowed the “fighting on the Lebanese front will not stop before the war in Gaza ends.”

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah carried out attacks that killed two Israeli soldiers near the Lebanon border.

Israel has signaled it is entering into a “new phase” of its conflict with Hezbollah as the world watches to see whether the explosions in Lebanon will signal the start of a larger operation against the militant group, which the United States has designated as a terrorist organization. 

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video posted on X that Hezbollah “feels that it is being persecuted, and the sequence of military actions will continue.”

“Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes,” he added.

Thousands of Israelis have been displaced from their homes near Lebanon’s southern border as Hezbollah has carried out a series of attacks in the region in response to Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use