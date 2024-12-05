Hochul Asks Homeland Security for More Agents to the Address Surge of Illegal Crossings at Northern Border

Governor Hochul is seeking to more than double the number of agents posted at the northern border as illegal crossings in the region surge to record highs.

In a letter first obtained by the Albany Times Union, Hochul asked Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for more Border Patrol agents to be posted to the Swanton Sector — a region that stretches from northern New York to New Hampshire.

In the 2023 fiscal year, more than 19,200 people were arrested for illegally crossing the border there, which is more than all of the arrests in the past 17 years combined. While the illegal border crossings surged, Ms. Hochul says there are 338 agent postings in the Swanton Sector, and just 260 are filled.

“Unfortunately, our migration challenges have not been resolved and, in fact, they only continue to worse,” Ms. Hochul wrote to Mr. Mayorkas. “This formal request to increase the number of border patrol officers to meet the Swanton Sector needs should be met expeditiously.”

She added that New York has spent $5 million in federal grants to secure the border. However, she said, “While these important resources will help to keep New Yorkers safe and manage the spike in illegal border crossings, greater federal support is crucial to meet the magnitude of migration we are seeing.”

Last month, Hochul criticized the Biden administration for cutting staffing hours at four border crossings in New York.

She also told reporters that she would cooperate with some of the incoming Trump administration’s efforts to deport illegal migrants.

“Someone breaks the law, I’ll be the first one to call up ICE and say, ‘Get them out of here,’” she said during a press conference. “When those are identified, I’ll be the first one to help get rid of them. I don’t want them here. I don’t want anybody terrorizing my citizens.”

For migrants who entered America and are seeking asylum or qualify for Temporary Protected Status, Ms. Hochul said, “Those who come here legally, we want to get them jobs.”

She did not address a question about whether she believes a migrant who crossed the border illegally but has not been charged with any other crime should be deported. Instead, she focused on migrants “with legal papers, like they came and they’re seeking asylum.”

State lawmakers have been raising concerns about the surge of border crossings for months. In February, Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly urged Ms. Hochul to send the National Guard to the border.

Congressman Nick Langworthy of New York introduced legislation in June to address the “national security” threat posed at the Canadian border.

According to the congressman, 143 people on the terrorist watch list and 1,274 pounds of fentanyl were stopped at the northern border in the first seven months of the 2024 fiscal year.

“Our northern border, the world’s longest unsecured border, poses a major threat to our national security, with hundreds of thousands of unidentified individuals streaming into our communities every year,” Mr. Langworthy said in a statement. “The Biden Administration’s neglect has left us completely vulnerable — that’s why I introduced the Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act to hold the Department of Homeland Security accountable and ensure they report to Congress.”

The legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an annual threat analysis for the northern border and update its strategy if necessary, provide classified briefings to Congress about the threat analysis, and develop methods to evaluate the effectiveness of the air and marine operations.

Some Democrats have said more support is needed to secure the northern border. In September, a Democratic senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, introduced the bill in the Senate with Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.