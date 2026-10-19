Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘We’ll do whatever it takes, but I am committed to this program,’ Governor Hochul said.
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Governor Hochul is raising the prospect of a tax hike or budget cuts to pay for an expansion of Mayor Mamdani’s childcare scheme for two-year-olds.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Governor Hochul is raising the prospect of a tax hike or budget cuts to pay for an expansion of Mayor Mamdani’s childcare scheme for two-year-olds.
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