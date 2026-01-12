House Republican Pushes To Make Greenland America’s 51st State To Bolster Trump Talk of Takeover

The European Commissioner for Defense says an American military takeover of the island would effectively dismantle the NATO transatlantic alliance.

A House Republican is moving to pave the way for Greenland to become America’s 51st state, introducing legislation that would authorize President Trump to take “such steps as may be necessary” to acquire the Danish territory.

Congressman Randy Fine of Florida plans to introduce the bill on Monday, aiming to formalize support for the president’s push to bring the Arctic island under American control.

“I think it is in the world’s interest for the United States to exert sovereignty over Greenland,” Mr. Fine told Fox News. “Congress would still have to choose to make it a state, but this would simply authorize the president to do what he’s doing and say the Congress stands behind him. And then it would expedite it into becoming a state, but it would still be up to Congress about whether to do that.”

Mr. Fine cited the island’s strategic proximity to Russia and critical mineral deposits as key reasons for the move, arguing that current Danish governance has failed the population. “Their poverty rate is high. Denmark hasn’t treated them well,” he said.

A bipartisan American congressional delegation is set to travel to Copenhagen this week to display unity with Denmark. Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, is leading the trip, along with Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. The lawmakers are expected to meet with top Danish government officials and business leaders.

The legislative push to make Greenland the 51st state comes as President Trump clarifies his intentions regarding the territory, emphasizing that he is interested in full ownership, not a temporary arrangement. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Mr. Trump rejected the idea of leasing the island.

“I haven’t done that,” Mr. Trump said when asked about making an offer. “Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over.”

Mr. Trump warned that without American intervention, rival superpowers would move in. “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that’s not going to happen when I’m president,” he said.

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the president doesn’t have a specific timeline for acquiring Greenland.

Amid the rising tensions, international allies are scrambling to respond. Reports indicate that British troops could soon be deployed to the island. Downing Street is holding discussions with European partners about stationing personnel in the Arctic territory, with defense planners developing proposals for a potential NATO mission.

Although plans are in the early stages, British officials have met with German and French counterparts to prepare for deployments that could include troops, naval vessels, and aircraft, The Guardian reported.

The possibility of an American taking the Danish territory by force drew sharp warnings from European officials. The European Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, said Monday that a U.S. military takeover would effectively dismantle the transatlantic alliance.

“I agree with the Danish prime minister that it will be the end of NATO, but also among people it will be also very, very negative,” Mr. Kubilius told Reuters. While he expressed doubt that an American invasion was imminent, he noted that EU treaties would oblige member states to come to Denmark’s aid in the face of aggression.

Despite the heated rhetoric, NATO leadership attempted to project stability. NATO’s secretary general, Mark Rutte, brushed off suggestions of a crisis during a visit to Zagreb. “NATO is ‘not at all’ in crisis,” Mr. Rutte said, adding, “I think we are really working in the right direction.”

While acknowledging the need to secure the Arctic against Russian and Chinese activity, Mr. Rutte praised Mr. Trump for encouraging allies to increase defense spending.

Greenland’s leadership, however, remains firm in its rejection of American governance. The territory’s government said on Monday that it “cannot under any circumstances accept” Mr. Trump’s desire to take control.

“We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,” said a joint statement from Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and four party leaders. They emphasized that the island’s future “must be decided by the Greenlandic people” and called for an end to “the United States’ contempt for our country.”

Locals appear to agree with their leadership. Opinion polls show that Greenlanders overwhelmingly oppose American control, with a strong majority instead supporting eventual independence from Denmark.

“For many years, the majority of Greenlanders have been fighting for our right to represent ourselves,” said a pro-independence lawmaker, Aaja Chemnitz. “We say nothing about us without us — and that’s why it’s important for us to still fight for making sure that we have even more autonomy in the time to come,” she added.