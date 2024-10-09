House Republicans Knock Marjorie Taylor Greene for Her Claims Democrats Can Control Hurricanes

‘Anyone who thinks they can, needs to have their head examined,’ one Florida Republican wrote of his colleague.

House Republicans are criticizing Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene for making asinine claims that Democrats can control the weather, and that they may be directing hurricanes toward voters that are expected to turn out for the GOP. One Florida lawmaker implied Ms. Greene should get her “head examined.”

“Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done,” Ms. Greene wrote on X on October 3 , just days after Hurricane Helene devastated the southeast. She followed that post up — after being widely criticized — with a video of President Obama’s CIA director, John Brennan, saying in 2016 that stratospheric aerosol injection, more commonly known as “cloud seeding,” should be used to reflect some heat from the Sun in the past. The practice of cloud seeding was first proposed in the 19th century.

“Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it,” she said of “them” controlling the weather, digging in after she was mocked. “Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up.

Even her House GOP colleagues have leaned in to mocking Ms. Greene.

“NEW FLASH,” wrote Congressman Carlos Gimenez, a South Florida Republican, on Wednesday morning. “Humans cannot create or control hurricanes. “Anyone who thinks they can, needs to have their head examined.”

One of the areas most affected by Hurricane Helene’s devastation is western North Carolina, a deeply conservative part of the country. Some online pro-Trump influencers online have suggested that the hurricane may have been directed toward — and aid withheld from — the region in order to prevent conservatives from voting next month.

The Republican representing the area, Congressman Chuck Edwards, had to put out a lengthy list of bullet points “debunking Helene response myths” in response to Ms. Greene’s and others’ claims about the devastation.

“We have seen a level of support that is unmatched by most any other disaster nationwide,” Mr. Edwards wrote of his community. “But amidst all of the support, we have also seen an uptick in untrustworthy sources trying to spark chaos by sharing hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and hearsay about hurricane response efforts across our mountains.”

Mr. Edwards’s first bullet point stated simply: “Nobody can control the weather.” In total, the congressman put out 30 bullet points refuting internet rumors and the false claims of his colleague.

Other messages include debunking lies about federal agencies actively hindering the hurricane response efforts. Mr. Edwards explicitly warns constituents not to trust some of the viral claims being made on X and Facebook.

Mr. Edwards even had to refute a claim going viral online that a town in his district — Chimney Rock, North Carolina — was being razed to the ground by the federal government. One account on X that is followed by President Trump’s own son, Donald Jr., posted a video claiming that Chimney Rock was being bulldozed. The post got more than 50,000 likes.

“Chimney Rock is NOT being bulldozed over,” Mr. Edwards wrote. “Rutherford County emergency services personnel are going to extensive lengths to search for missing people, including in debris by using cadaver dogs to locate any remains of individuals trapped in the debris. Just as every other community in Western North Carolina, Chimney Rock officials are focused first and foremost on recovery efforts, followed by plans to rebuild in the future.”