Houston Mosque Near New Orleans Terror Attacker’s Home Accused of Antisemitic Sermons

New Orleans terror attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s local mosque outside of Houston is known for holding sermons spouting antisemitic rhetoric to its Muslim worshippers.

In resurfaced videos from August, Iman Mohammad ElFarooqui from Masjid Bilal Mosque near the attacker’s trailer home spews hatred about Jews, saying they “created havoc” and that Allah had turned some of them into animals.

Preaching from a podium, Imam ElFarooqui tells worshippers an antisemitic tale about Allah and his command to not fish on Saturday and how some groups attempted to circumvent the rules. The August 14 video was reposted by the non-profit monitoring organization the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“One of the stories that we learn in the Quran is the story of Surat Al Aaraf. The story of the people of Saturday,” he says in the video clip. “Allah ordered them not to fish on Saturday.”

The Imam then talks about those who went against the decree of Allah, referring to the people of Jewish faith as “Group 1B.”

“And only on the day of Saturday all the fish would flock to the surface. The first group of people, they were completely defiant to the command of Allah … What did they do? Group 1B, they said, you know what? We won’t fish on Saturday. Our trenches will fish for us on Saturday. So, what they did was by the shore, they built trenches. They dug holes and trenches, and they put the feed inside of these holes.”

“The fish in going to try to get the bait, they would get stuck inside these trenches. Obviously, this would happen on Saturday.”



“Allah turned some of them into monkeys, and some of them into pigs and some of them into rats and so on and so forth. This punishment was revealed upon this group of people, and we know the story.”

“Do we think that Allah is not watching us here? That’s what the Jews thought. They thought Allah is watching them only in Jerusalem …So they went out everywhere on the face of this earth, started creating havoc everywhere.”

In a second sermon uncovered by Memri from November 2023, Iman Eiad Soudan spoke about the history of Palestine and that the “Israelites” seek to take control of the economy.

“Imagine, in Europe, what was happening to the Israelites there? As we said, [Jews were] killed, destroyed, persecuted, the question is why? Why were they treated this way? And why does the whole world today support them? Why does the whole world want them to stay in Palestine,” he said.

“Because if they don’t stay in Palestine, they will go back to their countries, and those people, unfortunately, have one problem — well, they have many problems, but that’s one of the main problems — they like to take control of the economy. Everywhere they go, whatever is the rule, as long as they get to the goal, the means don’t matter.”

He also offers his theory on why the international community has supported an Israeli state.

“That is why the other countries don’t want them back. So when they support them, they are not supporting them because they love them. It’s like: ‘Please stay there, we’ll do whatever [it takes], stay there, don’t come back.’”

Officials for Masjid Bilal did not immediately return requests for comment.

It is not clear if Jabbar had attended services at Masjid Bilal. Yet still, the mosque urged its congregants not to speak to authorities in a statement posted on social media in which it addressed his Bourbon Street attack on New Year’s Day that left 14 people dead.

“If anyone is contacted by the media, it is very important that you do not respond,” the mosque wrote. “If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH.”