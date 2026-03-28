Houthis’ Entry Into Iran War Poses New Threat to Global Energy Supply

Front-Runner Emerges in Trump’s Search for a New Attorney General
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
A Houthi missile aimed at southern Israel raises fears that the Yemeni rebel group could renew its attacks on Red Sea shipping, cutting off an alternate route for Middle East oil.
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By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By LUKE FUNK|
By MARIE POHL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
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