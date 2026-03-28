Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Houthis’ Entry Into Iran War Poses New Threat to Global Energy Supply

A Houthi missile aimed at southern Israel raises fears that the Yemeni rebel group could renew its attacks on Red Sea shipping, cutting off an alternate route for Middle East oil.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters at Le Bourget airport outside Paris after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting on March 27, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters at Le Bourget airport outside Paris after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting on March 27, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp