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The New York Sun
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How Men’s Fashion Became So Monotonous and Conformist

The psychology behind why men rely on a narrow, familiar wardrobe — and what that reveals about culture, identity, and confidence.

Rhinoceroses wearing business suits.
Rhinoceroses wearing business suits. Wikimedia Commons

VIVEK NAGRANI

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