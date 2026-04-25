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The New York Sun
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How the Law Allowed a Convicted Child Sex Offender To Father a Surrogate Baby

While laws provide multiple layers of screening for prospective adoptive parents, most states have no comparable provisions in the case of surrogacy.

Surrogates are subject to none of the safeguards involved in legal adoption.
Surrogates are subject to none of the safeguards involved in legal adoption. Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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