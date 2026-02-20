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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘How To Make a Killing’ Is Dead on Arrival

A black comedy about murder starring Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley ends up being a confused cinematic corpse.

Glen Powell in 'How to Make a Killing'
Glen Powell in 'How to Make a Killing' A24
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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