‘How To Make a Killing’ Is Dead on Arrival

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 09:15 AM ET Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 06:44 AM ET

A black comedy about murder starring Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley ends up being a confused cinematic corpse.

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