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The New York Sun
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How Val Kilmer Became an AI Actor From Beyond the ‘Grave’

The film industry is panicking about AI’s limitless potential — could ‘Gone With The Wind,’ for example, now be reimagined as a blaxploitation flick?

Val Kilmer in 'As Deep as the Grave.'
Val Kilmer in 'As Deep as the Grave.' First Line Films

ALEXANDER LARMAN

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