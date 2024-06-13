Hungary Fined For What Orban Calls ‘Defending the Borders of the European Union’

‘This failure to fulfill obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law,’ the European Court of Justice says.

The European Union’s top court fined Hungary on Thursday for failing to follow the union’s asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.

The court issued a 200 million Euro fine for Hungary for “deliberately evading” compliance with the EU’s laws, issuing an additional 1 million Euro-per-day fine for each day that Hungary fails to meet EU law.

“Since this failure to fulfill obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay,” the European Court of Justice said in a statement.

The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, immediately denounced the ruling, claiming Hungary was being punished “for defending the borders of the European Union” and calling the fine “outrageous and unacceptable.”

Hungary had already been reprimanded by the EU for failing to accept their quota of refugees and uphold the rights of asylum seekers while their claims are being processed. Hungary is also expected to resist new rules that will require EU member states to receive asylum seekers from “frontline” countries like Italy and Greece, according to Agence France-Presse.