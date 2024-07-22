Hunter Biden Drops ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit Against Fox News

‘FOX knows that these private and confidential images were hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material,’ his attorneys wrote in a letter threatening the lawsuit.

Hunter Biden has dropped his lawsuit against Fox News for the network’s use of personally embarrassing photographs in its digital stories and on air. The decision came just hours after Biden’s father announced he was suspending his reelection campaign for president, and less than a month after the lawsuit was first filed.

No reason was offered as to why the first son is dropping the claim.

Hunter Biden and his lawyers argued that the use of images taken from his laptop represent an illegal invasion of his privacy rights. They were seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages for Fox’s use of those photographs.

In a letter to Fox News and FOX Corporation sent in April, Biden’s defense attorneys argued that the photos — which depict the first son using drugs with and having sex with women who are presumably escorts — taken from the first son’s laptop are being used illegally and in violation of his privacy rights.

Biden had threatened Fox News with a lawsuit if its streaming service, Fox Nation, did not take down a miniseries mockumentary made in 2022 that dives into the question: “What would a Hunter Biden corruption trial look like?”

The six-part miniseries used photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed him smoking crack cocaine and cavorting in high-end hotel rooms with prostitutes.

“My client took all that money and stuck it up his nose or put it into a crack pipe,” attorney Randy Zelin, who portrays Mr. Biden’s defense attorney in the mockumentary, says to the jury at one point of the mock trial.

Fox Nation later took down the miniseries, but Hunter Biden still sued, saying the company sought to “commercialize” his drug use and personal life.