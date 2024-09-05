Biden earlier in the day offered to make an ‘Alford Plea’ that allows him to maintain his innocence while accepting punishment, though prosecutors objected to that move.

Hunter Biden is now offering to plead guilty to nine counts of failing to file and pay his taxes between 2016 and 2019 when he was raking in millions from overseas work he did with foreign entities as he traded on his father’s name. Earlier on Thursday, he had tried a legal maneuver to both avoid trial and maintain his innocence, though prosecutors objected to that move later in the day.

Just before jury selection was set to begin Thursday, Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, informed Judge Mark Scarsi that the first son would change his plea to what is known as an “Alford Plea” after originally pleading not guilty. CNN reports that, after considering the offer, prosecutors asked the judge to deny the change of plea in court on Thursday. Biden then came back with a counteroffer: he would plead guilty on all counts in order to avoid a trial, which would no doubt be embarrassing for him and his family as the government spent days or weeks going through sordid details of his personal life, including his relationships with prostitutes and his years-long drug and alcohol addiction.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden arrive in federal court for jury selection for his trial on felony tax charges. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Biden’s attorneys had previously worked on an agreement with Special Counsel David Weiss in 2023 to allow the first son to plead guilty to alleged tax crimes and his illegal purchase of a firearm while addicted to drugs and avoid prison time. The deal collapsed however after it came under criticism from GOP members of Congress as a “sweetheart deal” and a judge in Delaware rejected that plea agreement. Biden would go on to be convicted in the firearms case. He has yet to be sentenced in the matter and could face prison.

The White House reaffirmed on Thursday that the president would not consider pardoning his son or commuting his sentence. During a gaggle with the press aboard Air Force One, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked again about the possibility of some relief for the first son, but she reiterated her past statement that no such relief would come.

Mark Geragos, attorney for Hunter Biden, speaks to the media at United States District Court for the Central District of California after a pretrial hearing on August 21, 2024 at Los Angeles, California. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

“It’s no. It’s still no,” she said when asked about a pardon. “I don’t have anything else. I’m not able to comment on it.”

Now the president’s only surviving son is seeking to avoid the embarrassment of a second trial, which would again put a focus on his sordid lifestyle while addicted to alcohol and crack cocaine.

Media equipment is seen outside United States District Court for the Central District of California during a pretrial hearing for Hunter Biden on August 21, 2024 at Los Angeles, California. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Judge Scarsi’s ruling on Biden’s offer of a guilty plea could come in a matter of hours.

If it proceeds, the tax trial could be one of the most embarrassing moments for Biden, his father, and the rest of his family. Prosecutors alleged that he dodged more than $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019 while he was making millions by doing consulting work for entities in Communist China, Ukraine and Romania, among other countries. During that same time, prosecutors say Biden spent more than $1 million cash withdrawals from banks and hundreds of thousands of dollars on payments to “various women.”

Hunter Biden arrives in federal court for jury selection for his trial on felony tax charges Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Biden could face up to 17 years in prison and a hefty fine if Judge Scarsi the guilty plea, though given this is his first tax offense, it is unlikely he would get a punishment anywhere near that maximum. He is set to be sentenced in Delaware either in September or October for his illegal purchase of a firearm, though the judge in that case has yet to set a firm date.