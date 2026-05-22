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The New York Sun
Politics

Hunter Biden Claims Dad Was Pushed Out of Presidential Race Because He Was Not Part of the ‘Epstein Class’

Biden also claims corruption allegations came from Israel, a theory even he admits may be far-fetched during his conspiracy-packed interview with Candace Owens.

In an interview with Candace Owens released Thursday, Hunter Biden implied that the two major accusations that his father was in any way corrupt had come from the Israeli government.
In an interview with Candace Owens released Thursday, Hunter Biden implied that the two major accusations that his father was in any way corrupt had come from the Israeli government.
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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