‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’: Trump Lashes Out at Music Icon Following Harris Endorsement

The former president just can’t shake off Swift’s Harris-Walz endorsement following last week’s debate.

President Trump is lashing out at music icon Taylor Swift following the star’s endorsement of Vice President Harris for the 2024 election, saying that he hates the woman who is urging young people to register to vote.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform today. Trump has long had an acrimonious relationship with some of America’s most beloved stars, but choosing a fight with Ms. Swift may be his biggest battle yet.

Ms. Swift endorsed Ms. Harris and Governor Walz just minutes after the Trump–Harris debate concluded Tuesday night. Mr. Walz, who was in the middle of an interview live on MSNBC when the endorsement news came through, said he was “grateful” for her support.”

Ms. Swift said Ms. Harris and Mr. Walz represent calm, steady leadership that will stand up for abortion rights and LGBTQ rights. The vice president — Ms. Swift argues — would be the calming force America needs.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Ms. Swift wrote shortly after the presidential debate between Trump and Ms. Harris on Tuesday.

The music star said Ms. Harris is “a steady-handed, gifted leader.” She said America can “accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Ms. Swift signed her endorsement post on instagram with the descriptor: “Childless Cat Lady,” an obvious dig at Senator Vance’s comments made in 2021.

Mr. Walz said at a rally today he’s appreciative for the endorsement from Ms. Swift — a “fellow cat owner.”

“Surround yourself with smart women and listen to them and you’ll do just fine,” he said. “That includes my fellow cat owner Taylor Swift.”

Trump has picked fights with dozens of celebrities in the past, from Rosie O’Donnell to A$AP Rocky — the rapper who refused to endorse Trump after the 45th president helped free him from a European jail. Ms. Swift, fresh off her Eras Tour that has grossed more than $1 billion, is head and shoulders above the other stars Trump has berated in the past.

Since Ms. Swift posted her endorsement of Ms. Harris on Instagram, hundreds of thousands of people have clicked on the website link attached to the post that directs people when, where, and how to register to vote. According to NPR, more than 400,000 people clicked on the link in the 24 hours that followed the presidential debate.