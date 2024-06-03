The New York Sun

Join
National

Idaho Saloon’s Cheeky Celebration of ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month’ Draws Complaints, Cheers

Every Monday in June, free draft beer is offered to any heterosexual male dressed in what the saloon deems as typically heterosexual attire.

AP/George Walker IV
Pride flags are held at the Tennessee Capitol in January. AP/George Walker IV
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

An Idaho bar has sparked a debate by declaring June “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month,” aiming to celebrate heterosexual individuals with various themed events even though June is officially “Pride Month” to celebrate the LBGT community.

The Old State Saloon, located in Eagle, Idaho announced the initiative through a Facebook post that outlined a month-long series of festivities and drink specials.

The saloon’s promotion includes:

Hetero Male Mondays: Every Monday in June, free draft beer is offered to any heterosexual male dressed in what the saloon deems as typically heterosexual attire.

Wednesdays for Couples: Each heterosexual couple receives a 15 percent discount on their bill.

Her Hetero Happy Hour on Thursdays: special happy-hour pricing is available all day for heterosexual women.

To enforce the dress code, the saloon is searching for a “professional” judge to verify that men’s clothing meets their definition of heterosexual attire. The position offers $15 per hour plus free beer.

In response to the announcement, public reactions have been mixed. Some individuals have shown support, while others have expressed dissatisfaction, citing concerns about inclusivity and respect for the LGBT community.

Old State Saloon addressed the controversy in a follow-up post, stating, “1) We love our LGBTQ+ patrons! 2) We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol. 3) ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use