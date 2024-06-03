Idaho Saloon’s Cheeky Celebration of ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month’ Draws Complaints, Cheers

Every Monday in June, free draft beer is offered to any heterosexual male dressed in what the saloon deems as typically heterosexual attire.

An Idaho bar has sparked a debate by declaring June “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month,” aiming to celebrate heterosexual individuals with various themed events even though June is officially “Pride Month” to celebrate the LBGT community.

The Old State Saloon, located in Eagle, Idaho announced the initiative through a Facebook post that outlined a month-long series of festivities and drink specials.

The saloon’s promotion includes:

Hetero Male Mondays: Every Monday in June, free draft beer is offered to any heterosexual male dressed in what the saloon deems as typically heterosexual attire.

Wednesdays for Couples: Each heterosexual couple receives a 15 percent discount on their bill.

Her Hetero Happy Hour on Thursdays: special happy-hour pricing is available all day for heterosexual women.

To enforce the dress code, the saloon is searching for a “professional” judge to verify that men’s clothing meets their definition of heterosexual attire. The position offers $15 per hour plus free beer.

In response to the announcement, public reactions have been mixed. Some individuals have shown support, while others have expressed dissatisfaction, citing concerns about inclusivity and respect for the LGBT community.

Old State Saloon addressed the controversy in a follow-up post, stating, “1) We love our LGBTQ+ patrons! 2) We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol. 3) ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!”