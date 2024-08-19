Illegal Border Crossings Top 12.5 Million Since Biden-Harris Took Office

No previous presidential administration in American history has reported anywhere near 12.5 million illegal border crossers in a single term.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the total number of apprehended illegal border crossers during the term of President Biden and the “border czar,” Vice President Harris, has exceeded 10.5 million.

The figure released Friday does not include the additional 2 million individuals who illegally entered the country and evaded capture, commonly referred to as “gotaways,” bringing the total to more than 12.5 million.

No previous presidential administration in American history has reported anywhere near 12.5 million illegal border crossers in a single term, or even across multiple terms combined. Since fiscal year 2021, the total number of apprehended illegal border crossers has reached 10,522,029, excluding the 2 million gotaways.

The CBP apprehension totals also exclude the hundreds of thousands brought in through parole programs from eight specific countries, facilitated by processing centers established in Colombia and Guatemala.

“Despite the false narrative they’re attempting to project, the unprecedented border crisis the president and his ‘border czar’ have created continues to rage on,” the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, Representative Mark Green, a Republican of Tennessee, said.

“This administration is orchestrating a massive shell game, encouraging otherwise-inadmissible aliens to cross at ports of entry instead of between them – thereby creating a façade of improved optics for the administration, but in reality imposing a growing burden on our communities,” he said.

“Total encounters at our ports – land, sea, and air – are up exponentially this fiscal year compared to the Biden-Harris administration’s first year in office, and are on track to surpass last year’s total,” Mr. Green said. “Since January 2023, more than 1.28 million inadmissible aliens have been granted entry to our country at official ports of entry through just the CBP One and CHNV mass-parole programs Biden and Harris created.”