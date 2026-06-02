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The New York Sun
National

Illegal Immigrant Set Free Multiple Times by Virginia Police Faces New Assault Charge, Testing Federal, State Cooperation Under Spanberger

Federal authorities say local police’s refusal to honor a 2025 ICE detainer requesting a hold on Cristobal Vasquez-Sanchez enabled him to go free to allegedly commit more than a dozen crimes.

A booking photo of Cristobal Vasquez Sanchez, an illegal immigrant who was released from custody despite more than a dozen arrests in 2026 alone.
A booking photo of Cristobal Vasquez Sanchez, an illegal immigrant who was released from custody despite more than a dozen arrests in 2026 alone. Arlington, Virginia, Police Department
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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