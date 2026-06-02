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The New York Sun
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Blanche Pledges ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ Is Dead, But Senators Will Push Amendments To Block Future Payout Schemes

‘If it’s dead and it’s not gonna come back then they would be supportive and endorse an amendment to make sure that it never comes back,’ concludes one departing Republican senator.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune heads to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on June 1, 2026.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune heads to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol on June 1, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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