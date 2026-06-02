Blanche Pledges ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ Is Dead, But Senators Will Push Amendments To Block Future Payout Schemes

Trump Digs in on Bill Pulte To Lead Up National Intelligence, Telling Democrats That He Will Not Negotiate on FISA
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘If it’s dead and it’s not gonna come back then they would be supportive and endorse an amendment to make sure that it never comes back,’ concludes one departing Republican senator.
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