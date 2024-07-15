In a Stunning Victory for Trump, Judge Cannon Dismisses Mar-a-Lago Case, Rules Jack Smith Unconstitutionally Appointed

Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of the Mar-a-Lago case against President Trump on the grounds that Special Counsel Jack Smith is unconstitutionally appointed is a stunning victory for the 45th president just days before he accepts his party’s nomination to be the 47th one. Pending appeal, Trump has secured a consequential triumph with respect to more than two dozen criminal charges.

Judge Cannon failed to find any authority that gives Attorney General Garland “broad inferior-officer appointing power or bestows upon him the right to appoint a federal officer with the kind of prosecutorial power wielded” by Mr. Smith. She finds the prosecutor’s elevation crosswise with the Constitution’s Appointments Clause and rejects his “strained statutory arguments: and appeals to inconsistent history.”

The jurist writes that the “bottom line” is that “The Appointments Clause is a critical constitutional restriction stemming from the separation of powers, and it gives to Congress a considered role in determining the propriety of vesting appointment power for inferior officers.” She reckons that the manner in which Mr. Smith assumed his position — he was neither nominated by the president nor confirmed by the Senate — “usurps” this constitutional order.

The Sun spoke to one of the legal scholars, Joshua Blackman, who argued before Judge Cannon that Mr. Smith’s appointment was unlawful. He expects Mr. Smith to “take a speedy review to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, or he may even jump straight to the Supreme Court.” Mr. Blackman reasons that the prosecutor’s “primary objective is to convict Trump before the election, or at least before the inauguration, so time is of the essence for him.”

Mr. Blackman represented in court another law professor, Seth Barrett Tillman. Mr. Barrett Tillman tells the Sun that the ruling is “a timely and thoughtful decision by a courageous judge, who having considered the arguments before her reached her own independent decision. A model for judges across our land.”

Judge Cannon finds that Mr. Smith’s appointment in the absence of either Senate confirmation or a law passed by Congress threatens the “structural liberty inherent in the separation of powers.” She determines that “dismissal of this action is the only appropriate solution for the Appointments Clause violation.” She concludes that for “many of the same reasons that Congress has not authorized the appropriation of money” to pay Mr. Smith.

