In Conceding 2024 Race, Harris Calls on Americans To ‘Roll Up Our Sleeves’ for the Potentially ‘Dark’ Days Ahead

‘A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,’ Harris said.

In conceding the 2024 presidential election to President Trump, Vice President Harris is calling on all Americans to “roll up our sleeves” for the potentially “dark” days that may come. She also promised to ensure a smooth transition of power from her and President Biden’s administration to their successors.

Ms. Harris addressed supporters at her alma mater of Howard University on Wednesday afternoon. As of that time, Trump was on track to win more than 300 electoral votes and take the national popular vote by the largest margin for a Republican since 1988.

“My heart is full today,” the vice president said with a smile to her assembled supporters. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say: the light of America’s promise will always burn bright.”

“I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it,” she added.

Ms. Harris thanked members of her own family, including her husband Doug Emhoff, and her running mate, Governor Walz. Both men and their families were clearly emotional as she spoke.

She urged supporters to accept the outcome of the 2024 result, which elicited loud cheers from the crowd.

“We must accept the results of the election. Earlier today, I spoke to President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory,” she said. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results.”

After the formalities of the concession speech, Ms. Harris told her supporters that there may be “hard work” ahead, though that will always be “good work.”

“We owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the Constitution of the United States, and loyalty to our conscience and to our god,” she said.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign — the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness … the ideals that reflect America at our best,” Ms. Harris added.

She laid out the stakes for the coming four years, saying that the fight will be waged “in the voting booth, in the courts, and in the public square.”

“The fight for our country is always worth it,” Ms. Harris said. “Sometimes, the fight takes a while. The important thing is: don’t ever give up.”

“This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves,” the vice president said