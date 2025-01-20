The New York Sun

Join
Politics

In Final Act as President, Biden Pardons His Siblings and Their Spouses Who Were Subject To Congressional Investigations

‘My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,’ the outgoing president said in a statement.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump greets President Biden as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

In his final act as commander-in-chief, President Biden has pardoned his three siblings and their spouses—all of whom were at risk of being investigated by the incoming Trump administration after congressional Republicans spent years digging into the family’s foreign business dealings. 

In a statement released just minutes before his term ends, Mr. Biden said he believed “partisan politics” would motivate additional investigations into his family after he leaves office. Mr. Biden said in a statement Monday that he would pardon his sister and two brothers—Valerie Biden Owens, Frank Biden, and James Biden, along with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Owens and Sarah Biden. 

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” the president said. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

“The full and unconditional pardons for all five Biden family members covers all actions between January 1, 2014 and January 20, 2025.”

Mr. Biden’s decision to issue these pardons come just days before Republican members of Congress, led by the House Oversight Committee’s chairman, Congressman James Comer, were set to issue a criminal referral for the president’s brother, James, who has spent decades as a Washington lobbyists for powerful corporate interests and foreign clients. At least one past client has admitted that he only hired James Biden because of his last name. 

“Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” Mr. Biden said in the statement announcing his pardons. “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.”

MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use