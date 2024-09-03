In New Leak, Facebook Partner Brags About Listening to Phone Conversations To Serve Up Ads: Report

The disclosures intensify existing suspicions that advertisers use mobile devices to eavesdrop on users.

In a recent string of leaks, one of Facebook’s alleged marketing partners said it uses controversial “active listening” software to capture real-time voice data from smartphone microphones, according to a new report.

Documents obtained by 404 Media disclose that Cox Media Group, a major TV and radio news conglomerate, said in a pitch deck presented to potential customers that it leverages artificial intelligence to listen to users’ conversations and then uses the data to deliver targeted advertisements.

“Advertisers can pair this voice-data with behavioral data to target in-market consumers,” the pitch deck said, 404 Media reported.

The deck also listed tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon as clients of CMG’s “active listening” service.

The ripple effect of the leak prompted swift reactions. After 404 Media reached out to Google, the tech company removed CMG from its Partners Program. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced it is now reviewing CMG to verify compliance with its terms of service.

Amazon’s response was notably firm yet somewhat ambiguous. A representative told 404 Media that Amazon Ads “has never worked with CMG on this program and has no plans to do so,” adding that if any marketing partner violated its rules, Amazon would take appropriate action.

The development marks the third instance within a year where 404 Media has shed light on CMG’s contentious voice-targeting technology. In December last year, the independent news outlet criticized a marketing company for promoting such invasive technology on its podcast, subsequently uncovering CMG’s “active listening” functionality.

The disclosures intensify existing suspicions that advertisers use mobile devices to eavesdrop on users. In a now-deleted blog post from November 2023, CMG appeared to address the legality of such practices, saying, “It is legal for phones and devices to listen to you. When a new app download or update prompts consumers with a multi-page term of use agreement, Active Listening is often included.”