Indian Truckers Sue California Over Revoked Commercial Drivers Licenses

California faces a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of 20,000 Indian truck drivers who are facing canceled commercial drivers licenses under pressure from immigration foes in the Trump administration.

The Sikh Coalition and Asian Law Caucus filed suit this week claiming there will be mass work stoppages beginning January 5 due to the terminated licenses. There are approximately 150,000 Punjabi Sikh truckers working in the United States, a majority of them based on the West Coast.

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles sent 60-day cancellation notices to 17,000 non-domiciled drivers in November after the pressure from the Trump administration. The number of cancellations has grown in December.

The licenses were canceled when they were flagged due to alleged mismatched expiration dates between state licenses and federal work authorization records. The suit contends that it is the state’s error and it has the responsibility to simply reissue the licenses with corresponding dates.

Lawyers for the drivers say that the foreign drivers have provided years of delivering goods and produce, hauling municipal waste, and transporting children to school.

“The clerical errors threatening their livelihoods are of the CA-DMV’s own making,” the legal director of the Sikh Coalition, Munmeeth Kaur, said in a statement. “If the court does not issue a stay, we will see a devastating wave of unemployment that harms individual families, as well as the destabilization of supply chains on which we all rely.”

The legal challenge comes amid federal scrutiny and pressure over licensing systems in several states. The Trump administration started a crackdown after a series of deadly crashes this year involving non-domiciled commercial drivers.

A fatal crash in August received widespread attention. Three people were killed when a Sikh driver named Harjinder Singh made an illegal U-turn on a Florida turnpike. Federal officials alleged that Mr. Singh, who is still being held on multiple state charges, entered the country illegally and obtained commercial driver’s licenses in Washington and California.

The Department of Transportation disclosed that Mr. Singh, an Indian national, failed his English language proficiency assessment, correctly answering only two of the 12 verbal questions and identifying one highway sign correctly during an on-site compliance investigation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy withheld $40 million in funding from California in October claiming it was not enforcing English language proficiency standards for commercial truck drivers.

The Department of State has halted all employment visas for foreign-born drivers of commercial trucks and the administration found seven states — including California — had lax licensing rules.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says tightened rules for issuing commercial licenses could force 200,000 drivers off of the roads nationally. J.B. Hunt, one of the largest trucking companies in America, says the number could rise to more than 400,000 in the next three years.