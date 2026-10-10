New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The protesters, who this year claimed the scalp of a top government minister, this time are protesting the removal of 130 million names from federal voter lists.
Published:
Updated:
Members of India’s Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, which earlier this year forced the resignation of a key minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, are back on the streets of New Delhi to protest the removal of some 130 million names from the nation’s list of eligible voters.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Members of India’s Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party, which earlier this year forced the resignation of a key minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, are back on the streets of New Delhi to protest the removal of some 130 million names from the nation’s list of eligible voters.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime