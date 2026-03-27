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The New York Sun
Politics

Indicted Democratic Congresswoman Grilled by Colleagues on Both Sides of the Aisle During Rare Public Ethics Committee Hearing

Members of the panel, who usually conduct business behind closed doors, seem to be inclined to find that their colleague violated House rules.

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears for a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2026.
Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears for a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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