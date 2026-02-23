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The New York Sun
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Inside the ELN: A Former Commander Explains Why Colombia’s Last Major Guerrilla Group Has Lost Its Way

The country’s violent past and uncertain future is fading as the nation heads toward pivotal elections.

Now one of Colombia’s most respected political analysts, León Valencia has spent the past two decades founding the think tank PARES and authoring books on the country’s peace processes.
Now one of Colombia’s most respected political analysts, León Valencia has spent the past two decades founding the think tank PARES and authoring books on the country’s peace processes. Via León Valencia
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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