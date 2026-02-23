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The New York Sun
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Insiders Clean Up as Retail Investors in Trump Family ‘Memecoins’ Lose Billions in Just One Year

Both the president and first lady launched their own cryptocurrencies shortly before returning to the White House in 2025.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump embrace during inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 at Washington, DC.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump embrace during inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 at Washington, DC. Kevin Lamarque/ Pool/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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