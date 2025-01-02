FBI Says It Does Not See a Link Between Las Vegas Bomber and New Orleans Attacker

Both men, now dead, were Army veterans who served at same base, used rental EVs from Turo app in attacks

The FBI sees “no definitive link between the attack in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas. however, “it is very early in the investigation,” the FBI’s deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, Christopher Raia, said Thursday.

Law enforcement authorities are scouring for tips on two incidents — a bomber who ignited a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel at Las Vegas on New Year’s Day and a terrorist attacker who mowed down New Year’s partiers at New Orleans.

Reports suggest the two attackers, both Army veterans, may have served at the same military base. Army veteran Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs died while perpetrating the Las Vegas explosion. Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented Ford pickup truck through Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring dozens. Both electric vehicles were rented from the same car rental app, Turo.

“We do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack except Shamsud-Din Jabbar,” Mr. Raia said during a briefing at New Orleans.

Police have not confirmed if the men were known to each other, however, authorities in Nevada said they are investigating a potential link.

“Do I think it’s a coincidence? I don’t know,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill told the Daily Mail. “We’re absolutely looking into any connections to New Orleans.”

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said it is conducting “a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states.” New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said in an interview on NBC’S Today that the FBI is “tracking down everybody” but stopped short of specifying who is being sought and what their connection may be to the truck attack.

“We have people of interest.” Ms. Kirkpatrick said. “They are not people who are suspects at this time.”

The investigation into possible accomplices intensified following the FBI’s initial assertion that the 3:15 a.m. crash at New Orleans was not terrorism related. The bureau later amended its stance as evidence pointed to a premeditated attack that suggested Jabbar had help planning the act.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that weapons and a potential IED were located in his car and another two makeshift bombs were found in the French Quarter before being defused by bomb squad technicians.

Surveillance video has surfaced that shows the terrifying moment when Jabber plowed his pickup into a group of pedestrians at a high speed. Separately, the Daily Mail reported that investigators are looking into the possibility that Jabbar had rented an AirBnB property near the French Quarter to plan the attack and put together the improvised explosive device that was found in his truck. Bomb-making materials were removed from the home.

Jabbar had been living in squalor at a trailer park on the outskirts of Houston, according to reports.

Just hours after the attack, law enforcement stormed his home to search for evidence at the suspect’s last known address — a double-wide trailer where geese, chickens, and sheep roamed freely in the yard.

Residents at the trailer park, which houses Muslim immigrants and is near the Masjid Bilal Mosque described Jabbar as “simple person” who usually kept to himself.

“[He was] pretty quiet … Just walking, [he would say] ‘Hello,’ ‘Hola,’ and that was it,” Francois Venegas said to the New York Post.

Jabbar, who was killed in a shootout with police at the scene of the attack, served for 13 years active duty and in the reserves as an IT and human resources specialist in the Army. He left the service in 2020 and had been working in real estate and on staff at Deloitte since 2021. He earned a BBA degree in computer information systems from Georgia State University.

“We are shocked to learn of reports … that the individual identified as a suspect had any association with our firm,” Deloitte Managing Director Jonathan Gandal said in a statement. “Like everyone, we are outraged by this shameful and senseless act of violence and are doing all we can to assist authorities in their investigation.”

Criminal records in Texas show that Jabbar was charged in 2002 with a misdemeanor for theft and driving without a valid license in 2005, according to NBC News.

Civil records indicated that he was married twice and in 2020, his second wife filed for a temporary restraining order, which barred both sides from “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causing bodily injury to the other party or to a child of either party” or “threatening the other party or a child of either party with imminent bodily injury.”

While the husband of Jabbar’s first ex-wife reportedly said that Jabbar had been acting crazy and they had stopped his children from visiting, a woman identified only as his sister-in-law said the family was shocked when it learned that Jabbar had carried out the attack.

“[It makes] no sense,” she said to NBC News. “He’s the nicest person I’ve ever known.”