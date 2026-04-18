Iran Declares Hormuz Closed Again, Dashing Hopes for a Quick Return to Normal

‘Schmigadoon!’ Gleefully Sends Up Broadway Classics, but Soon Runs Out of Gas
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Iran now says the strait will remain closed until President Trump lifts his blockade of Iranian ports — something the president says will not happen until there is a comprehensive deal on all issues.
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By DONALD KIRK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By JOSEPH CURL|