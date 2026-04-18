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The New York Sun
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Iran Declares Hormuz Closed Again, Dashing Hopes for a Quick Return to Normal

Iran now says the strait will remain closed until President Trump lifts his blockade of Iranian ports — something the president says will not happen until there is a comprehensive deal on all issues.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, displays a map showing the Navy's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during a press briefing at the Pentagon on April 16, 2026.
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, displays a map showing the Navy's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during a press briefing at the Pentagon on April 16, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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