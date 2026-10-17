Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Despite the sinking of two ships this week, CENTCOM maintains that America is still in control of the strategic strait, which it says remains ‘open for business.’
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Updated:
Iranian attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have reached their highest level in months with the sinking of a cargo ship this week and two new reports Saturday of ships being damaged in or near the strategic waterway.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Iranian attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have reached their highest level in months with the sinking of a cargo ship this week and two new reports Saturday of ships being damaged in or near the strategic waterway.
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