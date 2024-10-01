Iran Fires Barrage of Ballistic Missiles on Multiple Targets in Israel

Israel says its air defense system is operational and intercepting the missiles.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran late on Tuesday fired at least 100 long-range ballistic missiles directly at Israel from its territory in retaliation for Israel’s operations in Lebanon targeting the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Israeli officials as well as those from the American embassy told citizens to stay near bomb shelters for the remainder of the night.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the country’s air defense system was intercepting missiles. However, he cautioned, “The defense is not hermetic.” Videos circulating on social media showed images of at least a handful of the missiles reaching the ground, though there was no immediately official word on casualties on the ground.

While Iranian media shared videos of missile launches, Tehran did not immediately address the attack.

Social media images of missiles fired from Iranian soil toward Israel Tuesday. Twitter

The missile launches come less than a day after Israel said it was carrying out “limited, localized, and targeted raids” against Hezbollah and days after it killed the Iranian-backed group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Iran has insisted the strike that killed Nasrallah will “not go unanswered.”

American officials warned Iran that there would be “severe consequences” if it carried out a ballistic missile strike on Israel. Ahead of the missile launch, American ships and aircraft were deployed in the region to help Israel respond to the Iranian attack.

Senator Graham was quick to call for an American response to the Iranian bombings on Tuesday. “The Ayatollah and Iranian regime are religious Nazis who want to destroy the state of Israel — their words, not mine. They want to purify Islam and attack the United States — again, they’re words, not mine,” the senator wrote on X shortly after the missiles began landing at Tel Aviv. He described the bombing as a “breaking point.”

“I would urge the Biden Administration to coordinate an overwhelming response with Israel, starting with Iran’s ability to refine oil,” Mr. Graham added.

In April, Iran launched a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones toward the Jewish state. However, the Israeli military said 99 percent of them were intercepted by its air defense systems and a coalition led by America and several other allies, including Arab states.

Immediately before the missiles began landing, Israel security forces reported “multiple casualties” in a mass shooting and apparent terror attack in Tel Aviv-Jaffa on Tuesday, according to initial reports.

Israel’s national Emergency Medical Services, Magen David Adom, said an emergency report was made on Tuesday “in the Dan Region of a number of shooting victims in Jaffa.” The MDA said that medics are “treating 7 casualties in varying conditions. 2 unconscious in critical condition, 2 in serious condition, 2 moderate and 1 mild.”

An earlier statement, citing initial reports, said that “EMTs and Paramedics are treating multiple casualties in varying conditions including unconscious casualties.” The shooting appears to be at a train station according to video footage of the gunshots circulating on social media.