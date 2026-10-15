Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Ali Sina Mostafavi was also accused of filming the widespread protests that shook the country.
Professional mountaineer Ali Sina Mostafavi, who summited a 6,000 foot peak by himself, met his end Wednesday morning at the hands of an Iranian regime hangman.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
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Professional mountaineer Ali Sina Mostafavi, who summited a 6,000 foot peak by himself, met his end Wednesday morning at the hands of an Iranian regime hangman.
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