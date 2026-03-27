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The New York Sun
Justice

Iran-Linked Hackers Claim Breach of Kash Patel’s Emails, Photos

Handala Hack says the attack was staged in retaliation for the Justice Department’s seizure of Iranian intelligence-linked domains.

Personal photos of the FBI director, Kash Patel, were circulating online on March 27, 2026, following a hack of his email account by a group with ties to Iran.
Personal photos of the FBI director, Kash Patel, were circulating online on March 27, 2026, following a hack of his email account by a group with ties to Iran. Via X
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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