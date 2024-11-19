Iran Takes Steps To Stop Enriching Uranium As It Stockpiles More Than 32 Times the 2015 Nuclear Deal Limit

Iran is moving to stop producing enriched uranium at levels close to what is required for nuclear weapons now that it has stockpiled nearly 32 times the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal.

A 12-page report from the International Atomic Energy Agency that was reviewed by Bloomberg said that Iran has taken steps “aimed at stopping the increase of its stockpile.”

While the IAEA says it has yet to complete its investigation, it called the development an “important” step to rebuilding trust with the international community.

The move to increase enrichment to more than the 3.65 percent level set from the 2015 deal started after President Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions. In recent years, the level of enrichment has increased to close to what is needed for nuclear weapons.

In 2021, Iran began enriching uranium at 60 percent levels, which can quickly be enriched to the 90 percent level needed for nuclear weapons. The IAEA says 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to 90 percent is needed to make one atomic bomb. According to the latest IAEA report, Iran has 182 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

The AFP reports Iran’s estimated total stockpile of enriched uranium is at 6,604.4 kilograms, which is more than 32 times the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, told the head of the IAEA that his country wants to “cooperate and converge with this international organization to resolve the alleged ambiguities and doubts about the peaceful nuclear activity of our country.”

However, the decision to stop increasing its stockpile comes as Western countries are considering a resolution that would censure Iran for not cooperating enough with the atomic agency.

If the efforts to “resolve” concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program prove fruitless and the censure resolution is adopted, the AP notes it is possible Iran may begin enriching uranium at near-weapons grade levels again, as it has done in response to previous decisions by the IAEA governing board.

While Iran has insisted its nuclear program is not intended to develop nuclear weapons, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said in 2023 that Iran has enough enriched uranium to make “several” atomic bombs. He also previously said his agency could not guarantee that Iran has not moved its centrifuges to other hidden locations to continue the enrichment process. Additionally, Tehran started restricting the agency’s ability to monitor its nuclear program.

Hanging over concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program are fears of a war with Israel. Iran has launched two direct attacks on the Jewish state this year and faced retaliatory strikes in response.

Mr. Grossi told the AFP that the “margins for maneuver are beginning to shrink” and that it is “imperative to reach diplomatic solutions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel had damaged a “specific component” of Iran’s nuclear program and its ability to produce ballistic missiles during its October 26 retaliatory strike.

However, in a speech before the Knesset, he warned that “a nuclear Iran poses a massive threat to our existence” and said, “We will be tested on our ability to thwart their nuclear ambitions.”