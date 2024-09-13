Iraq War Veteran Faces Charges for Shooting Anti-Israel Protester During Altercation

The Anti-Defamation League described the district attorney’s ‘immediate charges prior to completion of the investigation’ as ‘concerning.’

Pro-Israel demonstrator and Iraq war veteran, Scott Hayes, faces charges for allegedly shooting a man wearing a pro-Palestine pin during a violent altercation at a demonstration in Newton, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney. Mr. Hayes is set to be arraigned today.

A set of two videos, first posted on X by a Daily Wire journalist, Kassy Akiva, (@KassyAkiva) show a man adorning a Palestinian flag pin yelling at pro-Israel demonstrators from an opposite sidewalk before rushing across the street to physically attack Mr. Hayes. The two men are shown to wrestle on the sidewalk as fellow pro-Israel demonstrators struggle to force the attacker off Mr. Hayes. The video cuts before Mr. Hayes is shown to free his arm from his attacker, shooting him in the chest with his pistol.

A second video shows the war veteran alongside other pro-Israel demonstrators medically assisting the attacker as they wait for first responders to arrive.

In a press conference held by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Ms. Ryan announced that Mr. Hayes has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right, and that he will be arraigned today at the Newton District Court in West Newton, Massachusetts. Ms. Ryan also announced that Mr. Hayes’ attacker has sustained life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

While Mr. Hayes is not Jewish himself, Newton, Massachusetts, is home to one of the most populated Jewish cities in America, with the Jewish community making up between 20 percent and 30 percent of the population, according to the Forward.

The New England branch of the Anti-Defamation League described the District Attorney’s “immediate charges prior to completion of the investigation” as “concerning” in a post on X. “We encourage Newton Police and the Middlesex District Attorney to conduct a thorough investigation of the entire incident,” the group added. “We are concerned about escalating tensions and remain in contact with law enforcement and community officials.”

A GoFundMe page named “Support Scott Hayes” has been set up by fellow demonstrators who were at Hayes’ side as he was attacked. “Even though Scott is not Jewish he has been defending the Jewish people and its right for self determination and governance all across Boston, its surroundings and all around New England and the US,” the GoFundMe notes. “He now needs help as this turmoil entered his life. Please help Scott, his family and his community in their time of need.”

The fundraiser has already raised north of $65,000.

