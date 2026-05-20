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The New York Sun
Foreign

IRGC Warns Conflict Will Spread ‘Far Beyond’ Middle East If America Attacks Again

Trump says he was ‘an hour away’ from launching strikes on Iran and suggests Tehran now has only days left to reach a deal with Washington.

Vice President Vance speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 19, 2026.
Vice President Vance speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 19, 2026. Heather Diehl/Getty Images
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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