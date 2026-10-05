New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A socialist prime minister calls for early elections, as polls suggest a majority of voters intend to back either a center-right or a rightist party.
Could Spain be on the verge of a conservative moment? The call by the socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, for early elections raises for Spain’s right the prospect of a chance to govern. Polls suggest that a majority of voters, some 52 percent, intend to back either the center-right People’s Party or the rightist Vox movement. If such estimates are vindicated, it could spell progress on such issues as migration and defense, where Mr. Sanchez has failed to lead.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Could Spain be on the verge of a conservative moment? The call by the socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, for early elections raises for Spain’s right the prospect of a chance to govern. Polls suggest that a majority of voters, some 52 percent, intend to back either the center-right People’s Party or the rightist Vox movement. If such estimates are vindicated, it could spell progress on such issues as migration and defense, where Mr. Sanchez has failed to lead.
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