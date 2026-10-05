Could Spain be on the verge of a conservative moment? The call by the socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, for early elections raises for Spain’s right the prospect of a chance to govern. Polls suggest that a majority of voters, some 52 percent, intend to back either the center-right People’s Party or the rightist Vox movement. If such estimates are vindicated, it could spell progress on such issues as migration and defense, where Mr. Sanchez has failed to lead.