Israel Eliminates Top Hezbollah Official in Latest Precision Air Strike on Lebanon

‘Our war is not with you; our war is with Hezbollah,’ Prime Minister Netanyahu tells the Lebanese people after the attack.

The latest casualty in the barrage of Israeli attacks against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon on Tuesday is a high-ranking commander of the terrorist organization who was killed in an airstrike on Beirut.

The head of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket forces, Ibrahim Qubaisi, was confirmed dead in the attack on Lebanon’s capital by Israeli forces, according to Reuters. Two security officials based in Lebanon told the news agency that Mr. Qubaisi was a leading figure within the Iran-backed military group.

Tuesday’s attacks are the latest in an offense begun by Israel last week. Israeli forces have shifted their focus towards Lebanon from Gaza to go after Hezbollah forces, which has been hiding weapons in villages throughout Lebanon.

On Monday, Israeli Forces launched targeted airstrikes on a cluster of residential buildings in the southern part of the country believed to contain a cache of Hezbollah weaponry, leaving 50 dead and more than 300 wounded.

The campaign against Hezbollah began last week when pagers carried by the terrorists exploded, killing 12 people and injuring more than 2,750. The following day, a second wave of attacks occurred with the detonation of walkie-talkies, killing another 30 operatives and injuring more than 750.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah blamed Israel for the attacks and vowed a “severe reckoning.”

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed that the military would continue its assault on Hezbollah forces.

“Anyone who has a missile in their living room and a rocket in their garage will not have a home,” Mr. Netanyahu said at an army base at an undisclosed location, according to Reuters.

“Our war is not with you; our war is with Hezbollah. [Hassan] Nasrallah is leading you to the brink of the abyss,” he said. “Rid yourself from Nasrallah’s grip, for your own good.”