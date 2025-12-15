Israel Emerges as the ‘Safest Place’ for Jews as ‘Additional Attacks’ Will Happen, Netanyahu Says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Jews around the world “additional” attacks against Jews will take place following a deadly terror attack in Sydney that left 15 people killed.

Lighting the first Chanukah candle at Israel’s National Police Academy, Mr. Netanyahu spoke about the terror attack on Bondi Beach, saying: “We know there will be additional attacks.”

“The safest place for the Jewish people in the world is where the government, the army, and the security forces will defend them — that is first and foremost in Israel, because we defend ourselves, and we defend ourselves with the help of the IDF, with the help of the security forces, and with the help of the brave male and female officers of the Israel Police,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said that Jews learned to help themselves “because we knew that in times of distress, it is not certain that anyone else will help us. This was largely our fate in exile with waves of antisemitism that kept returning, rising, returning, rising, and returning, rising.”

“What changed with the establishment of the State of Israel was not the disappearance of antisemitism but our ability to repel the massacres and mass murders against Jews, which always followed numerous accusations, lies, and insults,” he added.

Drawing parallels between modern Jews and the Maccabees who revolted against the Syrian-Greek rule in 2nd century of the common era, Mr. Netanyahu said: “Like in the days of the Maccabees, they hesitate — the few against the many — we are a nation of about ten million against many, against the enemies who only recently fought us as two hundred million.”

“Somehow we returned to our land after the exile imposed upon us. And the first thing we had to renew was our capacity for self-defense. This is what we have been doing over the past two years with renewed vigor and great success,” he added.

Israel’s National Security Council meanwhile updated its guidelines for Israelis travelling abroad as “terror supporters” will try to carry out copy-cat attacks, inspired by the Sydney attack.

“Therefore, it is essential that Israelis abroad adhere to the following precautions: It is strongly recommended to avoid unsecured public events, including events at synagogues, Chabad houses, Hanukkah parties, etc,” the statement said.

“Be vigilant when near Jewish/Israeli locations, and report to the security forces if anything out of the ordinary is detected (a suspicious person or object),” it added.

The attack against the Hanukkah event in Sydney caused authorities in major Western capitals to ramp up security for Jews during the holiday when large Menorahs will be lit in public squares.

“Here at home, the NYPD is monitoring the situation. And while we see no nexus to NYC at this time, out of an abundance of caution, we are deploying additional resources to Hanukkah celebrations and to synagogues,” New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, said on X.

“We will continue to ensure the Jewish community can celebrate the holiday in safety — including at public Menorah lightings across the city. Let us pray for the injured and stand together against hatred,” he added.