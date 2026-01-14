Israel Kills Six Armed Palestinians in Gaza as U.S. Set To Push Ceasefire’s Second Phase

The clash near Rafah comes as Washington is expected to announce the transition, despite Hamas refusing to disarm and still holding the body of an Israeli hostage.

The Israeli army said it killed six armed Palestinians in southern Gaza in an exchange of fire as the U.S. is expected to announce a transition to the second phase of the ceasefire.

The IDF said that its field observers identified six armed Palestinians in the western Rafah area adjacent to Israeli troops deployed in southern Gaza.

“Following the identification, tanks arrived at the scene and fired at the terrorists. The terrorists fired at the soldiers in one of the tanks, and an exchange of fire ensued, including targeted aerial strikes in the area,” the IDF said.

The city of Rafah is located on the Israeli-controlled side of the yellow line where Palestinians are forbidden to enter, according to the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas is yet to release the body of Ran Gvili, the last slain Israeli hostage captured on October 7. Israel is reluctant to move forward with the second phase of the ceasefire where Hamas is obligated to disarm and hand over control to a body of Palestinian technocrats.

The terror group has repeatedly refused to disarm in recent months, despite agreeing to President Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan.

Despite Israeli objections the U.S. could announce as early as Wednesday a transition to the second phase, which includes a committee of Palestinians who will run Gaza, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel issued a statement in response to the report, saying: “Moving to Phase II now, while efforts to secure Ran’s return have not been exhausted, would mean giving up the most significant source of leverage and could effectively condemn Ran to permanent disappearance.”

“Until Ran is returned, the State of Israel will not be able to close its deepest open wound or begin the process of recovery and healing that it so desperately needs. Phase II cannot be implemented while Ran remains in captivity,” the statement concluded.

Hamas is meanwhile preparing to hold elections in the first months of 2026, according to AFP.

“Internal preparations are still ongoing in order to hold the elections at the appropriate time in areas where conditions on the ground allow it,” a Hamas leader told AFP.

Khalil al-Hayya and Khaled Mashaal are reportedly the forerunners to become Hamas’ political leaders. Mr. Mashaal, who was Hamas’ political leader from 1996-2017, is closer to Qatar while Mr. al-Hayya is more aligned with Iran.

Since Israel killed Ishmail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, the two main Hamas leaders, the terror group’s leadership has been divided between a number of figures abroad and inside Gaza.

Mr. al-Hayya has been the key figure in negotiations with Israel while Izz al-Din Al-Haddad has been leading Hamas’ military in Gaza.