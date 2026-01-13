Israel on Alert for ‘Surprise Scenarios’ as Trump Slaps 25 Percent Tariffs on Iran

Trump has reportedly been briefed on several tools to use against Iran, including military and cyber attacks.

Israel remains on alert for “surprise scenarios” related to the uprising in Iran as President Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on countries doing business with the regime in Tehran.

IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the army “is prepared for defense and on alert for surprise scenarios if required. The protests in Iran are an internal matter.”

“We continue to conduct ongoing situation assessments and will update on any changes if and when they occur. I emphasize — do not lend a hand to rumors,” Mr. Defrin added.

President Trump meanwhile announced that “effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 percent on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive.”

CBS News reported that Mr. Trump has been briefed on the options and tools available to him if he wants to attack Iran.

Citing two Defense Department officials, the network said the options include air power and long-range missiles, psychological operations, and cyber operation options.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi responded to the repeated threats from Mr. Trump, telling Al Jazeera: “If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it.”

US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, retweeted the President’s announcement on tariffs, with a thinly veiled threat against China: “China has purchased 90% of Iran’s illicit oil for years.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Sky News that as of now there are no planned American military attacks on Iran.

“Those are decisions that are going to be made in Washington by the president, by the secretary of war, but I’m not hearing anything at this point where America is preparing to engage militarily,”

Ambassador Huckabee added that Mr. Trump would “just rather never have to deploy it. This president is not a chump. He is not going to watch people slaughtered. He will intervene when it’s necessary and he will deal with those who do horrific things.”

“Right now, it’s really a matter of watching what is, an organic movement coming up from very, very disgruntled, rightfully so, Iranian people who have decided that they can’t keep going on like this,” he added.

The Norway based organization, Iran Human Rights (IHR), said that at least 648 protesters have been killed by the regime since the uprising two weeks ago.

IHR added that unverified reports put the death toll at 6,000 but that “due to the internet blackout since January 8 and severe restrictions on access to information, it is extremely difficult to independently verify these reports. The number of people arrested in the recent protests is estimated to exceed 10,000.”

The U.S. virtual embassy to Iran called on American citizens to “leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.”

“The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16. U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye,” the emergency alert said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meanwhile said that “we are now witnessing the last days and weeks of this regime.”

“When a regime can only hold on to power through violence, then it is effectively finished,” Mr. Merz said.