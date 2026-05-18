Israel Reportedly Jams Gaza Flotilla’s Radio With Britney Spears Hit

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Israel’s military has not confirmed whether it was behind the Britney blitz, though it has condemned the flotillas as a ‘provocation’ to ‘serve Hamas.’
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|