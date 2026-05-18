Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Israel Reportedly Jams Gaza Flotilla’s Radio With Britney Spears Hit

Israel’s military has not confirmed whether it was behind the Britney blitz, though it has condemned the flotillas as a ‘provocation’ to ‘serve Hamas.’

Passengers say Israeli forces are 'attacking a humanitarian flotilla' and jamming emergency channels.
Passengers say Israeli forces are 'attacking a humanitarian flotilla' and jamming emergency channels. Via X
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp