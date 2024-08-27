Israel Rescues Bedouin Hostage From a Tunnel in Southern Gaza

Qaid Farhan Alkadi is the eighth hostage to be rescued since the start of the war.

Another hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip is free after being rescued by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency.

In a post on X, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote, “The IDF and ISA have rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Gaza where he was held hostage, and brought him to his family in Israel. This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip.”

Qaid Farhan Elkadi, 52, is a Bedouin Arab who was taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 attack, during which around 1,200 people were killed and an estimated 251 were taken hostage.

He was rescued in a “complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip,” according to the IDF. However, further details about his rescue were limited “due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security.”

The Wall Street Journal reports he is the first hostage to be rescued from a tunnel in Gaza.

He has been held in captivity for more than 320 days and is the eighth hostage to be rescued since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas last year.

Mr. Gallant said on X, “This operation joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war. I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel.”

Mr. Elkadi is a father and a grandfather who was working as a security guard at Kibbutz Magen when he was taken hostage. He is reported to be in stable condition and undergoing medical evaluation.

His rescue comes a week after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages taken on October 7. After those who were rescued and the more than 100 hostages who were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, it is estimated Hamas is still holding nearly 110 hostages. However, Israeli officials believe a third of them are dead.