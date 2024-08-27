The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Israel Rescues Bedouin Hostage From a Tunnel in Southern Gaza

Qaid Farhan Alkadi is the eighth hostage to be rescued since the start of the war.

Soroka Medical Center via AP
Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, 52, who was held hostage by Hamas at the ‏Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel. Soroka Medical Center via AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Another hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip is free after being rescued by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency.

In a post on X, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote, “The IDF and ISA have rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Gaza where he was held hostage, and brought him to his family in Israel. This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip.”

Qaid Farhan Elkadi, 52, is a Bedouin Arab who was taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 attack, during which around 1,200 people were killed and an estimated 251 were taken hostage. 

He was rescued in a “complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip,” according to the IDF. However, further details about his rescue were limited “due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security.” 

The Wall Street Journal reports he is the first hostage to be rescued from a tunnel in Gaza. 

He has been held in captivity for more than 320 days and is the eighth hostage to be rescued since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas last year. 

Mr. Gallant said on X, “This operation joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war. I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel.”

Mr. Elkadi is a father and a grandfather who was working as a security guard at Kibbutz Magen when he was taken hostage. He is reported to be in stable condition and undergoing medical evaluation.

His rescue comes a week after Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages taken on October 7.  After those who were rescued and the more than 100 hostages who were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, it is estimated Hamas is still holding nearly 110 hostages. However, Israeli officials believe a third of them are dead.

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use