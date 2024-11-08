Israel Scrambles Aircraft To Rescue Jews From Pogrom at Amsterdam, as Mobs Set Upon Israeli Soccer Fans

The antisemitism that has festered in many European cities since Hamas launched its attacks on Israel more than a year ago exploded overnight at Amsterdam with a wave of violent assaults on Israelis who were visiting for a Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer game. At least 10 Israelis were injured in the attacks, some severely.

Videos posted on social media showed the Israeli soccer fans coming under attack at locations throughout Amsterdam following the match between the Israeli and Dutch teams. While the mayhem appeared to have subsided by daybreak, the injuries were still fresh and tensions were running high as Prime Minister Netanhayu swiftly dispatched two IAF cargo planes to evacuate Israelis from the Dutch city.

Reuters reported that 10 Israelis were hospitalized and three were out of contact with their families after the eruption of violence, which appeared to be organized and perpetrated by local Muslim and Arab anti-Israel rioters. The news agency reported that hundreds more Israelis were besieged in their hotels and feared they could be attacked again when trying to reach Amsterdam’s Schipol international airport, where the rescue planes were expected to arrive.

The violence broke out Thursday night after the soccer match as the Israeli fans were, multiple social media videos clearly show, ambushed by gangs of masked assailants. The attackers were shouting “free Palestine” as they harassed and then beat the Israelis, sometimes kicking them to the ground as the victims screamed. Some were also pelted with firecrackers.

As these attacks took place, Dutch police were seemingly absent. The Dutch politician Geert Wilders, leader of the anti-immigrant Party for Freedom, wrote on X, “Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

In a separate post, Mr. Wilders stated that “We have become the Gaza of Europe — Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will not accept that. Never.” Mr. Wilders added that “the authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens.”

“We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024,” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Daniel Danon, said in a post on X.

“These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting,” the ambassador added. “The western world needs to wake up now. This is the time when the UN should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now.”

Congressman Brad Sherman of California posted late Wednesday that he would be “putting together a group of Jewish members of Congress to discuss this with the Dutch Ambassador tomorrow.” The Times of Israel reported that Israel’s foreign ministry advised Israelis not to leave their hotels until their safe egress could be ensured with the coordination of the authorities.

Dutch police said they have made a total of 57 arrests so far. Calm appears to have been restored, but by all accounts Thursday was a night of chaos in the Dutch city that, ironically, is famous for its history of tolerance.

To what extent the attacks were planned ahead of time was not immediately clear. A police spokesperson, however, said Thursday night that incidents were occurring “from the moment the football supporters and other groups were on Dam Square until the end of the match.”

Photos taken by an AFP photographer depict pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembling at Amsterdam’s Anton de Komplein square ahead of the UEFA Europa League football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on the night of November 7.

The Dutch prime minister, Dick Schoof, stated on X that “I followed the news from Amsterdam with disgust” and called the violence “unacceptable.”

Mr. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, “Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Violent antisemitic attacks have increased dramatically across Europe since Hamas terrorists launched a series of coordinated, murderous attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. As of Friday morning Dutch police had still not explicitly stated what sparked the riots, but Israeli authorities had indicated that it was safe for Israelis stuck in Amsterdam to head to the airport.

This is a crisis that no one believes will disappear overnight, however. Israeli officials have also advised the travelers to conceal Israeli or Jewish symbols when moving about in public.