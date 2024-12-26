Israel Targets Houthis With ‘Significant’ Retaliatory Airstrikes on Main Airport, Oil Refineries

Israel is striking back at the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen in response to the rebel group’s repeated missile strikes into Israel.

On Thursday, Israel carried out airstrikes at Sana’a and Hodeidah in Yemen. The Jerusalem Post reports that the strikes, which occurred during a “victory” speech by the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, targeted the runway of the Sana’a International Airport as well as the control tower and aircraft on the ground.

The Al-Arabiya Channel reports that Israel also targeted the Houthi headquarters at Sana’a, as well as the Haziz power plant, the Hodeidah port, and oil refineries.

The Houthis have been carrying out raids in the Red Sea, crippling crucial shipping lanes in “solidarity” with Hamas after it carried out the October 7 attack. The terror group has also been launching near-daily missile and drone strikes into Israel.

Israel and American officials have vowed to increase strikes against the Houthis. An Israeli official told the Jerusalem Post, “This is much more significant than the previous strikes.” The official said that the strikes will continue with greater intensity until the Houthis stop their attacks.