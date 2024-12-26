The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Israel Targets Houthis With ‘Significant’ Retaliatory Airstrikes on Main Airport, Oil Refineries

The strikes occurred as the Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, was delivering a ‘victory’ speech.

AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a power station in Yemen last week. AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Israel is striking back at the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen in response to the rebel group’s repeated missile strikes into Israel. 

On Thursday, Israel carried out airstrikes at Sana’a and Hodeidah in Yemen. The Jerusalem Post reports that the strikes, which occurred during a “victory” speech by the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, targeted the runway of the Sana’a International Airport as well as the control tower and aircraft on the ground.

The Al-Arabiya Channel reports that Israel also targeted the Houthi headquarters at Sana’a, as well as the Haziz power plant, the Hodeidah port, and oil refineries. 

The Houthis have been carrying out raids in the Red Sea, crippling crucial shipping lanes in “solidarity” with Hamas after it carried out the October 7 attack. The terror group has also been launching near-daily missile and drone strikes into Israel. 

Israel and American officials have vowed to increase strikes against the Houthis. An Israeli official told the Jerusalem Post, “This is much more significant than the previous strikes.” The official said that the strikes will continue with greater intensity until the Houthis stop their attacks.

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use