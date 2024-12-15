Israel Will Close Embassy in Ireland Due to ‘Extreme Anti-Israel Policies,’ Foreign Minister Says

The state of Israel will shutter its embassy in Ireland after it backed South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice and promised to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu if he set foot in the country. The Irish prime minister called Israel’s decision to close the embassy “deeply regrettable.”

“The decision to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government,” Gideon Sa’ar said in a statement on Sunday. “Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide, prioritising those that align with Israel’s interests and values.”

Ireland’s prime minister, Simon Harris, called the decision “deeply regrettable” in response. “I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law,” Mr. Harris wrote on X on Sunday.

Ireland’s foreign minister Micheál Martin, who is likely to take over as the next prime minister, said his country will continue operating its diplomatic mission in Israel in order to keep diplomatic channels open despite Israel’s decision to withdraw.

“Ireland’s position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all States to adhere to international humanitarian law,” Mr. Martin wrote in a statement. “Ireland and Israel will continue to maintain diplomatic relations. Inherent in that is the right to agree and disagree on fundamental points.”

Mr. Martin specifically pointed to Israel’s assertions that Irish leaders are anti-semitic for criticizing Israeli military operations in the wake of October 7. Ireland signed on to South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice alleging genocide, unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state, and promised to arrest Mr. Netanyahu if he came to Ireland following the arrest warrant that was issued by the International Criminal Court.

“The continuation of the war in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives is simply unacceptable and contravenes international law. It represents the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Mr. Martin wrote in response to the announcement that Israel would close its embassy.

Israel has not had an ambassador in Ireland since May, when Ambassador Dana Erlich returned to the Jewish state after Ireland, Norway, and Spain recognized an independent Palestinian state. In November, the Palestinian Authority was granted full diplomatic rights and installed its first ambassador at Dublin.